Maywood man charged with murder of man found dead in Englewood

A Maywood man was charged with the murder of another west suburban man who was found dead almost two months ago in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Officers were called about 12:45 p.m. on Jan. 26 to a report of a person down in an alley in the 6300 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

Garcel S. Woods, 30, of Westchester, was found dead in the alley, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the victim suffered puncture wounds to his chest and hand; and it appeared the body had “been there for a considerable amount of time.”

An autopsy on Jan. 27 found he died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Further investigation found that Woods was shot twice in the chest at 40-year-old Terry L. Gilford’s home in Maywood, and then taken to the Englewood alley where he was discovered by someone walking home, according to a statement from Maywood police.

Gilford was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, Maywood police said. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon at the Maywood Court House.