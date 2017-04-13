McDonald’s CEO received compensation worth $15.4 million

McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook received compensation of $15.4 million last year as he worked to refresh the company's image and cut costs. | AP Photo

NEW YORK — McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook received compensation of $15.4 million last year as he worked to refresh the company’s image and cut costs amid growing competition and changing tastes.

Easterbrook’s pay package included a salary of $1.3 million, stock and options worth $9 million, and incentive pay of $4.6 million. He also got perks such as contributions to a retirement plan and a car allowance. Easterbrook became chief executive in March 2015. For that year, his pay package was $7.9 million.

McDonald’s Corp. has announced a series of changes under Easterbrook, including the rollout of an all-day breakfast menu in the U.S. and plans to use fresh beef patties in Quarter Pounders. Customer visits to established U.S. locations fell last year, though people on average spent more per visit.