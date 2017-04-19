McDonald’s listening to ‘Rick and Morty’ fans on Szechuan sauce

Rick Sanchez, left, of Adult Swim's animated "Rick and Morty" really wants his McDonald's discontinued Szechuan dipping sauce back — and the fast-food giant is hinting it might listen.

“Rick and Morty” fans want McDonald’s to bring back its long-discontinued Szechuan sauce — and a packet of the nearly 20-year-old McNuggets dip sold for $14,000 on eBay after the Adult Swim show featured it.

The sauce was a promotional item with McNuggets tied to the Disney movie “Mulan” that was highlighted in the surprise April 1 season 3 premiere of the animated “Rick and Morty” on TV’s Adult Swim.

Meanwhile, a fan of the show who found an old packet of the sauce has sold it on eBay — for more than $14,000, Time magazine reports.

In the show, time-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez admitted that his sole motivation in life is “finding that McNugget sauce” — and that the cult show would continue as long as it takes until he finds the sauce.

“Nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce, or 97 more years, Morty!” Sanchez said, foaming at the mouth.

“Rick and Morty” fans are petitioning for the sauce to be brought back, watching tutorials about how to make it and tweeting at McDonald’s to consider adding the dip back to the menu — a move that might be well-timed with a live-action “Mulan” coming to theaters in 2018.

“We never say never because, when our customers speak, we listen,” McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey said.

Then, making a “Rick and Morty” reference, she added, “And to paraphrase some of our most enthusiastic fans, our sauce is so good that it would be worth waiting nine seasons or 97 years for.”

Corporate McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz said on Twitter, “I’ll see what I can do” about sharing the recipe.