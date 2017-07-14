McDonald’s will give out free vanilla soft serve on Sunday, National Ice Cream Day, to customers who download their mobile app.
The fast food chain launched the National Ice Cream Day celebration a little early with a 24-hour tweet storm of compliments on July 10, praising about 1,300 Twitter users with personalized tweets under the hashtag #SoftServed.
McDonald’s partnered with Nerdist to write the tweets, which promote the July 16 giveaway. On their website, Nerdist senior editor Dan Casey said their goal was to “shower the denizens of the Internet in compliments.” Writers “aggressively complimented” Twitter users from William Shatner to country singer Kelsea Ballerini.
If you missed the tweets, a treat is still available: guests who download the app can redeem the offer 2 to 5 p.m. local time Friday, and one person will receive a “Golden Arches Cone” with a lifetime supply of McDonald’s soft serve.