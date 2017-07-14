McDonald’s serving up sweet tweets, free ice cream Sunday

On July 16, one McDonald's guest will receive a "Golden Arches Cone" that comes with a lifetime supply of soft serve.

McDonald’s will give out free vanilla soft serve on Sunday, National Ice Cream Day, to customers who download their mobile app.

The fast food chain launched the National Ice Cream Day celebration a little early with a 24-hour tweet storm of compliments on July 10, praising about 1,300 Twitter users with personalized tweets under the hashtag #SoftServed.

McDonald’s partnered with Nerdist to write the tweets, which promote the July 16 giveaway. On their website, Nerdist senior editor Dan Casey said their goal was to “shower the denizens of the Internet in compliments.” Writers “aggressively complimented” Twitter users from William Shatner to country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

If you missed the tweets, a treat is still available: guests who download the app can redeem the offer 2 to 5 p.m. local time Friday, and one person will receive a “Golden Arches Cone” with a lifetime supply of McDonald’s soft serve.

You're–one of the great captains–with an iconic voice–and immense talent. THERE SHOULD BE A BILL HALL OF FAME–JUST FOR YOU! 🖖 #SoftServed🍦😊 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 10, 2017

You're a hard worker. 🙌 Always on stage or in the studio and we're glad BECAUSE YOU'RE VERY TALENTED AND HAVE A COOL SOUND! 👩‍🎤#SoftServed🍦😊 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 10, 2017