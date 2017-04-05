Meat products recalled in Illinois for E. coli contamination

The presence of E. coli was found in meat products sold in Illinois by Pennsylvania-based Marcho Farms, Inc. | AFP PHOTO / RKI

Ground beef, veal and pork products produced by a Pennsylvania-based company are being recalled in Illinois.

About 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork products produced by Marcho Farms, Inc. were recalled out of concern that they could be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The Souderton, Pennsylvania-based company distributed the products to retail stores in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, the FSIS said.

The following recalled products were produced on April 11 and April 14:

• 60-lb cases of “veal boneless trimmings halal” with case code 5398.

• 60-lb cases of “veal trimmings USDA Choice” with case code 98.

• 9-lb cases of “veal, beef, pork ground for meatloaf” with case code 3122.

• 10-lb cases of “veal, beef, pork ground for Meatloaf bulk pack” with case code 3125.

The Illinois State Meat Inspection Service notified FSIS May 2 that samples of the products tested positive for the presence of non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, the FSIS said. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported due to their consumption.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some of the products could be frozen and in consumer’s freezers, a statement said. Anyone who purchased the products was told to throw them away or return them to the retailer.

Non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli outbreaks are rare, the FSIS said. Most people recover within a week and experience dehydration, abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea after exposure.

The condition can occur at any age, but those under 5 years old and older adults are most susceptible, the FSIS said. Their symptoms can potentially be deadly. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

Consumers with questions can call Herb Nicolo at Marcho Farm’s, Inc at (215) 721-7131.