Mechanical problems, ‘extensive delays’ on Rock Island District

Mechanical problems caused “extensive delays” on Metra’s Rock Island District line during the morning commute Wednesday.

Inbound train No. 600, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:04 a.m., was stopped shortly before 6 a.m. near 99th Street due to the mechanical problems, according to Metra. Trains were operating ahead of train No. 600 to accommodate commuters throughout the line.

All inbound Rock Island Beverly Sub-District trains were operating with extensive delays, the transit agency said. Specifically, inbound train No. 602, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 6:47 a.m., was operating at least 56 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers were urged to listen to platform announcements for the location of trains on the Beverly Sub-District.