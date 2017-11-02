Melissa McCarthy brings back Spicer with a 2nd ‘SNL’ gender swap

A week after her blockbuster turn as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live,” Melissa McCarthy brought back the impression to lead off this week’s episide — and she was joined by another female playing one of Donald Trump’s top dudes.

This Spicer bit did not stray far from the last, with the spokesman again shouting untruths and displaying open hostility to the assembled press. Chicago was one of this week’s topics for the faux Spicer, who lied that “the murder rate is over 80 percent! EIGHTY PERCENT of the people in Chicago have been murdered and are dead.

“And that’s on you!” she yelled at the reporters. “You did that!”

The reporter who tried to interject with actual statistics (played by Cecily Strong, daughter of real-life Illinois newsman Bill Strong) got attacked by Spicer’s leafblower.

McCarthy’s debut as Spicer last week, widely hailed by the public, reportedly did not sit well with Trump, and Politico reported the president was most disturbed that a top man in the White House was portrayed by a woman.

That prompted speculation that “SNL” would take the bait and cast more women to play Trump aides in drag, and comedians including Rosie O’Donnell, Margaret Cho and Christina Baranski even volunteered for guest spots. They were all no-shows in the opening, but “SNL” cast member (and McCarthy’s “Ghostbusters” co-star) Kate McKinnon did make an appearance as another newsmaker, newly confirmed Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions.

“We all know there are two kinds of crimes: regular and black,” this Sessions said before Spicer cut him off.

The McKinnon cameo was one of the few elements setting this Spicer bit apart from the last, along with an upgrade of Spicer’s lectern to full motorization. McCarthy used it to steamroll the media assemblage before riding around the stage is a little lectern ballet, then barreling toward the camera and barking, “Live from New York! It’s Saturday Night!”