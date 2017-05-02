Melissa McCarthy gets major ‘SNL’ fan love for Sean Spicer bit

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on the Feb. 4, 2017, episode of "Saturday Night Live." | NBC

Though this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” featured the hosting debut of movie star Kristen Stewart and another takedown of the president by Alec Baldwin, the talker of the night was a scene straight out of left field.

Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy, a frequent “SNL” host, made a surprise appearance to bellow her way through a bravura impression of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Never cracking a smile, the unhinged spokesman argued with the assembled media about the use of the word “ban,” locked up CNN’s correspondent in a cage and assaulted pushy reporters by using his lectern as a battering ram.

Describing the crowd that witnessed the announcement of a new Supreme Court justice earlier in the week, the mock Spicer insisted that “the men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left AND right!”

The social media response was abundant and effusive:

Dear Lorne, Can Melissa McCarthy please be Sean Spicer every week??? Lv, America — Touré (@Toure) February 5, 2017

The only good thing Trump has done is make #SNL great again Melissa McCarthy is Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/el9zoPhXX2 — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) February 5, 2017