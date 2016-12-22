Memorial honors firemen who died in 1910 Union Stockyard blaze

Kevin Doyle found the names of his great-great grandfather, Captain Dennis Doyle, who died alongside his son and fellow fireman, Truckman Nicholas Doyle, in the Union Stockyard fire. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Until recently, Kevin Doyle didn’t know he had two relatives who died in the Union Stockyard fire on Dec. 22, 1910, which claimed the lives of 21 Chicago firemen.

He attributes the silence, in part, to his Irish lineage.

“It’s the typical thing, the Irish don’t talk about tragedies — you keep it inside type of thing,” Doyle, 46, said Thursday at a memorial for the firemen.

A six-story brick wall collapsed on the men as flames fed by grease — a natural byproduct of animal slaughter — swept through the building.

Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Jose Santiago spoke at the memorial service Thursday that took place near the corner of Exchange and Halsted.

A nearby statue depicts firefighters battling the 1910 blaze. Etched on the base of the statue are the names of all firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.

Santiago emphasized that, as it was in 1910, when the fire hydrants froze the night of the fire, winter is a dangerous time to be a firefighter.

“Time after time we say how dangerous this job is, and we know that,” Santiago told a group of about 80 firefighters. “These months that we’re working in are the most dangerous to our family, our fire department family.

“Us who are officers, it’s our duty to make sure we do everything we can to make sure everyone goes home,” he said.

A group of about 25 firefighter candidates also attended the event.

“We bring them down here so they can know that they have to carry this legacy . . . of never forgetting those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Santiago said.

Among those who died beneath tons of collapsed brick on that fateful day in 1910 were Captain Dennis Doyle and his son, Truckman Nicholas Doyle.

Their deaths came to the attention of Kevin Doyle only after a friend stumbled upon their names on the internet and shared the information.

Kevin confirmed it: His great-great grandfather was Dennis Doyle, who died alongside his son and fellow fireman, Nicholas. His other son, Edward, also a fireman, was at the scene, too, and for 36 straight hours he pulled bricks from the pile of rubble to locate his father and brother.

Armed with the facts, Kevin Doyle told his dad, Gerald Doyle, a pharmacist who lives in Westmont.

The surviving brother, Edward, was Gerald’s grandfather.

“His first reaction was, ‘No! We were all policemen on my side of the family,’ ” Kevin recalled.

But historical evidence bore out a truth that for generations was too painful to talk about.

Or, perhaps Gerald’s dad, a Chicago cop named Thomas Doyle, just never got the opportunity to tell the story. He died after being hit by a car when Gerald was still a kid.

It was a stroke of luck that Edward Doyle survived that night in 1910.

Kevin Doyle, who lives in Park Ridge and works for Catholic Charities, owes his existence to it.

But he wonders who took in the 35 orphans and 19 widows left by the firefighters.

How did they get by? How did they survive?

Thinking of the hard times they faced can help one understand why many survivors chose not to repeat the tale.