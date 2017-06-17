Memorial service set for Jimmy Piersall

TORONTO — The Jimmy Piersall Memorial Service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Wheaton Bible Church, 27W500 North Avenue, West Chicago, Ill.

The public is invited to attend the program, which will last about an hour, and a lunch will be served afterward. Interment will be private.

Piersall died June 3 at a care facility in Wheaton after a long illness.

A two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder during his 17-year major league career with the Red Sox, Indians, Senators, Mets and Angels during the 1950s and ’60s, Piersall was a White Sox TV broadcaster and sidekick of Harry Caray during the 1970s and ’80s, a Cubs roving outfield instructor and a baseball analyst for 670-AM.

Jimmy Piersall (right) as a player with the Boston Red Sox in 1956.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rush University Medical Center . Rush Medical donations in Jimmy’s name should please be designated for “Movement Disorders Research and Programs and the Marshall Goldin, MD – Abt Family Endowed Scholarship.” Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1700 West Van Buren, Suite 250, Chicago, Illinois 60612 or visit http://rush.convio.net/jpiersall.

Memorial gifts may also be directed in Piersall’s name to the DuPage Care Center Foundation , 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187.