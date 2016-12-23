Men charged with $11K window damage in Arlington Heights

Two men were charged Wednesday with damaging dozens of vehicle and residential windows in northwest suburban Arlington Heights since October.

The Arlington Heights Police Department started receiving complaints of windows being apparently shot out with a BB or pellet gun on Oct. 27, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police. Since then, the department has received 41 similar complaints totaling more than $11,000 in estimated damage.

Stephen Hlavacek, 20, of the 1300 block of Marcey Lane in Wheeling, was identified as a suspect in the property damage incidents after his vehicle was identified in surveillance video of a trash can fire in the northwest suburb, police said. The fire happened Nov. 20 in the 2300 block of North Kennicott Avenue.

On Dec. 21, police arrested Hlavacek and 18-year-old Luis Landa Gutierrez, of the 600 block of Piper Lane in Prospect Heights. They were charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property, police said. Hlavacek was additionally charged with arson.