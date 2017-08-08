Men punch, kick 18-year-old, steal his cellphone in Evanston

A 22-year-old man punched and kicked an 18-year-old man, then stole his cellphone Saturday night in north suburban Evanston.

About 10:58 p.m., an officer on patrol saw two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts punching and kicking another man in the 1400 block of Ridge Avenue, according to a statement from Evanston police.

When the men spotted the officer, they ran away, police said. The officer checked on the man on the ground, who said the attackers took his phone.

After searching the surrounding area, the officer found Maehsh S. Chisholm hiding in the bushes in the 1500 block of Oak Avenue, police said.

He was taken into custody and was charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, after officers located two Alprazolam pills in his possession, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was treated by paramedics for a bloody nose and swelling around his right eye, police said.

The second suspect was not found, and detectives are currently trying to identify him.

Anyone with information should contact police at (847) 866-5040; or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and enter EPDTIP in the message line.