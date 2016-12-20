Men swipe saw blades from Naperville store for 2nd time in 4 days

Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing saw blades from a store Tuesday in west suburban Naperville.

About noon, employees followed them to the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of Fort Hill Drive when they walked away with the blades, according to Naperville police.

One of the men showed a handgun as they got into a black car and took off, police said.

The same pair stole saw blades from the store on Saturday, according to police, who didn’t have a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call (630) 420-6666.