Men wearing hard hats rob MetroPCS store at gunpoint in Waukegan

Two men wearing hard hats and reflective vests robbed a Metro PCS store at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Waukegan.

The store in the first block of South Green Bay Road was robbed by two suspects about 3:20 p.m., according to Waukegan police.

The suspects were described as black men in their mid-to-late 20s wearing construction hard hats, yellow and orange reflective traffic safety vests and sunglasses, police said. One was about 5-foot-5 and stocky, and the other was about 6-foot and thinner.

They got away with cash and items from the store and were last seen running away, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip-line at (847) 360-9001.