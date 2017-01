Mentally disabled man missing from Rogers Park

Chicago Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mentally disabled man who disappeared from his Rogers Park home Monday afternoon on the North Side.

Vincent Barnes, 25, was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Lunt, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-10, 163-pound black man with a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.