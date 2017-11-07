Metra BNSF trains delayed after freight train derailment in Aurora

Metra trains on the BNSF Line were delayed Tuesday morning due to a freight trail derailment near west suburban Aurora.

Beginning with train No. 1236, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:02 a.m., and train No. 1246, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:22 a.m., all train movement was temporarily halted in Aurora due to the freight trail derailment, Metra tweeted shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Both trains were on the move again by 8 a.m., operating at least 39 minutes behind schedule, according to the transit agency.

Inbound train No. 1238, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:05 a.m., was scheduled to make extra stops at Highlands and Western Springs to accommodate commuters, Metra said. Train No. 1242, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:15 a.m., was operating at least 29 minutes behind schedule.

Train No. 1248, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:23 a.m., was scheduled to make extra stops at LaGrange, Stone Avenue & LaGrange Road, the transit agency reported.