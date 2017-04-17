Metra conductor suing Buffalo Grove man for punching him

A Metra conductor is suing a man who punched him in December 2015 while on a train at Union Station.

Metra conductor Shawn Murphy filed the three-count lawsuit on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court and seeks more than $150,000 in damages from George Kopsias, according to court documents.

Kopsias, of Buffalo Grove, was on North Central line train 116 about 4:40 p.m. at Union Station in downtown Chicago when he struck Murphy with a closed fist, according to Metra police and the suit.

Kopsias then got off the train and headed for the Madison Street exit to the station with his wife and three children, police said.

Murphy followed him from the platform and Kopsias tried to shove him down the stairs, according to court documents.

Murphy was treated for facial injuries at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and released, police said.

Kopsias pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced in February 2016 to five days on the a sheriff’s work program and 12 months of court supervision, Metra police said. He was also ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Murphy seeks more than $50,000 for each count of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the suit. Due to his interaction with Kopsias, Murphy said he has suffered from sleep loss, anxiety, fear and public humiliation.