Metra: Expect delays on UP North Line this weekend for track work

A pedestrian died Thursday afternoon after being struck by a train in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, where all trains have now been stopped on the Union Pacific/Northwest line.

Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected this weekend on Metra’s Union Pacific North Line for scheduled track work in north suburban Evanston, according to the transit agency.

As Union Pacific replaces track alongside the platforms at Evanston’s Main Street station, some customers will be required to board trains from a different platform than they would normally use, Metra said. Due to the construction, most trains are scheduled to operate on a single track between the Winnetka and Rogers Park stations.

Riders boarding between 6:49 a.m. and 5:02 p.m. Saturday at the Winnetka, Indian Hill, Kenilworth, Wilmette, Central Street, Davis Street and Main Street stations will be required to use the outbound platform to access all trains, Metra said. Riders using the same stations between 10:55 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. Sunday will board all trains from the inbound platform.

Riders are advised to listen carefully to for announcements to ensure they are on the correct platform, as construction schedules could change these times, Metra said.