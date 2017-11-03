Metra looking for rider input on fare options

Metra has launched an online survey to get feedback from customers, former customers and prospective customers about fare options and other ideas.

Those interested can take the survey, which is now up at www.metrarail.com, through the end of March, Metra said.

The survey is part of a study commissioned in July 2016 to evaluate the agency’s distance-based fare structure, Metra said. Survey questions will ask customers about different types of tickets, packaging and pricing. Some example include offering lower fare tickets for reverse commutes, starting a loyalty program and offering ticket prices that change depending on demand.