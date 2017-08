Metra: Pedestrian struck by freight train in Barrington

Metra trains were delayed on the Union Pacific Northwest Line after a pedestrian was struck by a freight train early Thursday in Barrington.

As of 4:45 a.m., trains were delayed up to an hour because the pedestrian was struck by a freight train near the Barrington Station, 201 S. Spring St., according to Metra.

Additional details were not provided.