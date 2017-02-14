Metra: Pedestrian struck by train near Long Lake

A person was struck by a Metra train on the Milwaukee District North line late Monday near the Long Lake station in the northwest suburbs.

Outbound train No. 2155, scheduled to arrive in Fox Lake at 11:19 p.m., was stopped shortly before 11:30 p.m. after it struck the pedestrian near the Long Lake station at Decorah Avenue and Route 134, according to service alerts from Metra.

As of 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, outbound trains were running about 90 minutes behind schedule, while inbound trains were operating normally, the transit agency said.

Additional information was not immediately available.