Metra police officer injured in 2015 altercation in Harvey files suit

A Metra police officer who says he was injured in 2015 while patrolling at a station in south suburban Harvey is suing the transit agency.

Thomas Babusch filed the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, on Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Babusch said he was on patrol Dec. 24, 2015 when he was “seriously injured” in a “violent altercation” while policing the premises of the station at 15400 Park Ave. in Harvey.

Babusch says his injuries were in part due to understaffing of Metra police officers and inadequate radio equipment issued to officers.

A spokesman for Metra declined to comment on the suit Wednesday night and could not provide additional information about the incident.