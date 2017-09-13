Metra proposes fare hikes, service cuts

Fare hikes of up to 20 percent and possible weekend service cuts could be on track for Metra riders, administrators said Wednesday. | Brian Hill/Daily Herald staff photographer

Fare hikes of up to 12.6 percent and possible service cuts could be on track for Metra riders, administrators said Wednesday.

Higher costs for staffing and materials, plus cuts and new fees imposed by the state, are behind the unpleasant news, officials said.

Board directors debated two options. Hearings will be held before any final votes.

The proposal endorsed by the majority of directors would boost 10-ride passes between 8 percent and 12.6 percent, and monthly passes by 4 percent to 8.4 percent. For a passenger traveling from Palatine or Naperville to downtown, a monthly pass would increase by $10.75 or 5.4 percent, and by $6 or 9.5 percent for a 10-ride pass.

