Metra train strikes pedestrian near Cicero

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Friday evening near west suburban Cicero.

Metra train 1275 on the Burlington Norther Santa Fe line was stopped near Cicero Station after it struck the pedestrian, according to statement on Metra’s BNSF Twitter account. The train was scheduled to arrive at 6:25 p.m. at the Fairview Avenue Station in Downers Grove.

Trains out of Chicago were halted with a two hour delay expected, Metra said. Train 1288 headed into Chicago was scheduled to arrive at 6:42 p.m. — a 12 minute delay.