Big delays on Metra UP North after train hits pedestrian near Wilmette

Metra Union Pacific North Line trains are running behind schedule Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train near Wilmette.

Train No. 320, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:26 a.m., struck a pedestrian, according to Metra’s website.

Inbound and outbound trains are running up to 78 minutes behind schedule, according to the transit agency.

The CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Purple and Red lines from Howard to Loyola, and on the Brown Line at the Damen station, according to the transit agency.

Wilmette police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the incident.