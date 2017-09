Metra train strikes vehicle in Woodstock, extensive delay expected

A Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest line struck a vehicle early Monday near Woodstock.

As of 3:15 a.m., outbound train No. 601, scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 2:20 a.m., remained stopped near the Woodstock station, 90 Church St., according to Metra.

An extensive delay was anticipated, Metra said.