Metra train strikes vehicle in NW suburbs, 1 hospitalized

A person was critically injured when a Metra train struck a vehicle Wednesday evening near northwest suburban Lake Barrington.

Train 653 struck the vehicle about 7:45 p.m. near U.S. Route 14 and Kelsey Road as it headed toward the Harvard station, according to Metra and the Lake County sheriff’s department.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Union Pacific Northwest line were halted, Metra said.

A person who was in the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.