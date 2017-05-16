Amtrak employee shot at Naperville station will be OK

An Amtrak employee was shot Tuesday afternoon at a station in west suburban Naperville.

The employee suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a statement from Amtrak, who said they were cooperating with local authorities.

A suspect is already in custody, according to Amtrak. Naperville police would not immediately confirm that information.

Metra BNSF trains are back on the move after being slowed for the incident. Trains are running up to 40 minutes behind schedule because of police activity after the incident at the station at 105 E. 4th Ave., according to a Metra spokesman.

Naperville police did not immediately respond to calls for comment.