Metra: UP NW line to be slowed by 30 minutes for rail work

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected this weekend on the Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line for a major track construction project in Chicago, according to the transit agency.

Union Pacific crews will begin replacing six diamond crossover switches Friday evening at the Deval interlocking in the Mayfair neighborhood, Metra said. The project is expected to run through Sunday.

“This is the railroad equivalent of replacing a major intersection and is essential to the safe and reliable operation of commuter and freight service in the area,” Metra Executive Director and CEO Don Orseno said in a statement. “The UP has planned the work to take place over the weekend to minimize disruption to our passengers.”

Because trains will need to operate on a single track through the work area, UP Northwest inbound trains departing after 5:30 p.m. Friday will experience delays of at least 10 minutes, Metra said. Some outbound trains departing Chicago after 7:30 Friday could could experience delays up to 30 minutes.

On Saturday and Sunday, inbound and outbound trains will be delayed up to 10 minutes, while some morning trains could be delayed up to 30 minutes, Metra said.