Metra UP-NW service halted after train hits vehicle on NW Side

Trains were halted in both directions Thursday morning on Metra’s Union Pacific-Northwest Line after a train hit a vehicle in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Emergency crews were responding at 7:20 a.m. to reports of a train striking a vehicle near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Details about the crash were not immediately known.

Inbound train No. 610, which was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 7:22 a.m., struck the vehicle, according to a service alert from Metra. Trains were halted in both directions near the Gladstone Park station as a result of the crash and the transit agency was anticipating “extensive delays.”