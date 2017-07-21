Metra UP-NW train hits pedestrian in Arlington Heights, service halted

All trains on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line were halted near Arlington Heights Friday morning after a train hit a person.

Train 626, scheduled to arrive in Chicago by 8:31 a.m., struck a pedestrian near the Arlington Heights station about 7:45 a.m., according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis. Details about the person’s condition were not immediately available.

Trains were halted in both directions at Arlington Heights, although some service was operating south of the crash, Gillis said. The CTA Blue Line will be accepting Metra tickets for affected customers, except at the O’Hare station.

Arlington Heights police did not immediately provide further details.