Metra UP/NW trains stopped after pedestrian hit in Mount Prospect

All trains on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line are stopped in the northwest suburbs after a train struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

Outbound train No. 627, scheduled to arrive in Harvard at 6:05 p.m. struck a pedestrian about a tenth of mile before the Mount Prospect station about 5 p.m., according to an alert on Metra’s website.

All outbound train movement has been halted near Mount Prospect, according to Metra. No timetable was given, but extensive delays are anticipated.

All inbound trains have also been halted at Mount Prospect, and Metra said the “anticipated duration of this delay may be 60-90 minutes.

Train No. 652, scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 5:38 p.m., is operating 40 minutes behind schedule.

No further information was immediately available.