Mexico stunned by Trump tweet on canceling trip

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during a press conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City earlier this week. Pena Nieto said Monday that Mexico's attitude towards the Donald Trump administration should not be aggressive or biased, but one of dialogue. | Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government had no immediate reaction to a tweet by President Donald Trump that appeared aimed at canceling a planned Jan. 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Trump tweeted Thursday that “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting” in Washington D.C.

Trump said Wednesday he would start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won’t pay for it.

In interviews this week, Trump has said U.S. taxpayers would pay for the wall up front, and then the United States would seek reimbursement from Mexico.

Mexican officials said there was no immediate reaction to Trump’s tweet. Officials said Wednesday Mexico was “considering” canceling.

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media “Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say ‘I’m not going.'”

Trump’s unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico’s normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

Mexico’s Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that “I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter.”

“The foreign relations secretary is involved up there, having meetings up there, and we’ll have to see what comes out of that, what report they send to the president and what conclusions they arrive at from all that,” said Meade.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017