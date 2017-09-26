Mexico’s official quake death toll rises to 333

Workers shovel papers and debris off the top of the rubble of a building that collapsed in after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City. | AP Photo

MEXICO CITY — The death toll from last week’s big earthquake in central Mexico is now 333.

National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter on Tuesday that 194 of the dead are in Mexico City.

The Sept. 19 quake also killed 74 in Morelos state and 45 in Puebla state, where it was centered. Thirteen died in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

An even stronger earthquake less than two weeks before has caused nearly 100 deaths.

That magnitude 8.1 quake was centered off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.