Miami woman killed in Winnetka crash

An 89-year-old Miami woman died after crashing her vehicle into a tree Saturday in north suburban Winnetka.

About 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Doris Notarius was driving north on Green Bay Avenue near Oak Street when her vehicle left the road and hit a tree, according to Winnetka police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Notarius was taken to Evanston Hospital in Evanston, where she died at 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.