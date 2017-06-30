Mika & Joe reply: ‘Donald Trump is not well’

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are shown at the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. President Donald Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe." | Invision/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – After President Trump’s latest personal attacks on them, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough called it “unmoored behavior” in a Washington Post op-ed, writing it would be “better for America” if he watched “Fox and Friends” instead, a reference to their Trump friendly morning rivals.

Mika and Joe will address the controversy at 7 a.m. ET on their “Morning Joe” show.

Their column is headlined, “Donald Trump is not well,” and came after Trump insulted the MSNBC hosts in two Thursday morning Twitter posts – one that focused on Mika’s looks – that spawned a backlash from Republicans who said they were beneath the dignity of the office.

The “Morning Joe” hosts have been strong critics of Trump, though they have been chummier in the past.

In two Thursday morning Twitter posts, Trump wrote,

“I heard poorly rated @ Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…..to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

Here are some excerpts from their Washington Post column: