Minivans targeted for theft in Austin

Minivans were the target of several vehicle thefts reported in March in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At least six thefts or attempted thefts of Dodge Caravans were reported since March 17, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The Caravans targeted were between model years 2000 to 2006.

The incidents were reported:

• about 8 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Jackson;

• overnight March 19-20 in the 100 block of South Lotus;

• about 5 p.m. March 21 in the 5500 block of West Iowa;

• overnight March 22-23 in the 700 block of North Lockwood; and

• between March 26 and 28 in the 100 block of South Parkside.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-2070.