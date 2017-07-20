Minivans targeted in thefts on Far South Side

A string of motor vehicle thefts in the past three weeks have targeted minivans on the Far South Side.

At least eight incidents since the end of last month have seen late-model minivans stolen from the street, according to Chicago Police. In two cases, three thefts occurred on the same night.

The thefts have happened:

About 1 a.m. on June 24 in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue;

About 7 p.m. on July 2 in the 10000 block of South Prairie Avenue;

About 8:30 p.m. on July 2 in the 10000 block of South Vernon Avenue;

About 1o p.m. on July 2 in the 1000 block of East 100th Place;

About 6:30 a.m. on July 4 in the 300 block of East 98th Street;

About 6 p.m. on July 6 in the 100 block of West 109th Place;

About 8 p.m. on July 6 in the 9900 block of South Lafayette Avenue; and

About 11 p.m. on July 6 in the 200 block of West 109th Street.

There was no description of a suspect, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.