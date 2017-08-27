Minnesota man charged with DUI in fatal Tri-State Tollway crash

A Minnesota man was charged with driving under the influence in a crash last month on the Tri-State Tollway that killed one person and injured two others.

Christopher J. Strout, 52, is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $300,000 bond in connection to the July 17 shooting, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. Strout is charged with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death.

Strout was driving a semi-truck north about 4:40 a.m. July 17 on Interstate 294, south of Ridgeland Avenue near Alsip, when he crashed with a silver Nissan Altima, police said.

Brian S. Gibson, the 35-year-old Atlanta man who was driving the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two passengers from his vehicle were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Strout on Monday, and he turned himself into police on Friday, police said.

Strout’s next court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 29.