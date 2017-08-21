Minnesota woman ejected from SUV on I-90 dies at hospital

A Minnesota woman was ejected from an SUV Monday afternoon on Interstate 90 and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At 3:04 p.m., a 2002 Ford SUV lost control going west near milepost 24.8 and rolled over into the right ditch on I-90, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Two of the three passengers, including a 2-year-old, were ejected from the SUV, ISP said. Nery Amelia Gutierrez-Lopez, 28, was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

The 2-year-old and the 29-year-old driver, Marvin L. Mancia-Gomez, also of St. Paul, Minnesota, were also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.