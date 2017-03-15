Minooka gas station robbed at gunpoint

A gas station was robbed at gunpoint Monday in southwest suburban Minooka.

Deputies were called about 11:40 a.m. to a Citgo station at 17845 Ridge Rd. in unincorporated Minooka for a report of an armed robbery, the Kendall County sheriff’s office said.

The clerk told investigators a man in his early 20s came into the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the register, the sheriff’s office said. The robber wore a blue hoodie, black coat, blue jeans and white-rimmed sunglasses with reflective lenses.

He drove off south on Ridge Road in a blue Dodge Charger, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information should call investigators at (630) 553-5856.