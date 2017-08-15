Minor electrical fire reported on Amtrak train headed to Chicago

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a minor battery fire on an Amtrak train Tuesday night in Chicago. | Fire Media Affairs

A minor fire caused delays on an Amtrak train headed for Chicago Tuesday night.

The Amtrak train was headed to Chicago from Milwaukee when a minor electrical fire was reported, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No injuries were reported when the train was stopped at Kilbourn and Milwaukee in the Irving Park neighborhood, the fire department said. A battery on the train was believed to be the cause.

Passengers were transferred to a Metra train to complete the trip.

Additional information was not immediately available.