Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in West Englewood

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Tyonna Harrison was last seen Friday in the 7300 block of South Paulina, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Harrison is described as a 5-foot-4, 281-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was wearing black stretch pants, a red polo shirt, purple-and-black Jordan’s and was carrying a black book bag.

Police said she hangs out near 71st and Damen, 67th and Stony Island and 56th and Winchester.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or 911.