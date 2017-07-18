Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Austin

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl missing since Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Jayda Moore was last seen about 6:10 a.m. near Jackson and Austin, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Moore is described as a 5-foot, 110-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black True Religion hooded sweatshirt, True Religion blue jeans, and white-and-red Michael Jordan gym shoes. Her hair was in a high ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.