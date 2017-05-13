Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Bridgeport

A 31-year-old who was last seen in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side has been missing since Tuesday.

Joseph Kurm was last seen in the 3100 block of South Halsted and his last known location was in the 600 block of West Diversey in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kurm was described as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound white man with green eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. He may be carrying a black backpack and wearing a tan cardigan, dark blue jeans and maroon gym shoes. He has a tattoo of a pirate ship on his left shoulder.

Police said Kurm “may be mentally confused” and might be in the areas near Clark and Diversey, the 1000 block of West Division or the 4400 block of South Lowe.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.