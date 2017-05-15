Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Lake View

Police are searching for a 31-year-old man, last seen nearly a week ago in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

Joseph Kurm was last seen Tuesday, May 9, in the 600 block of West Diversey, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Kurm is described as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound white man with brown hair, green eyes and light complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of a pirate ship on his left shoulder.

He might be wearing a tan cardigan, dark blue jeans and maroon gym shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police said he might be near Clark and Diversey, in the 1000 block of West Division or the 4400 block of South Lowe.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8385.