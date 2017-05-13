Missing 39-year-old man last seen at Red Line station in Chinatown

A 39-year-old man reported missing on Saturday was last seen at the Red Line station in Chinatown.

Donnie Murray was last seen April 2 at the Cermak-Chinatown station at 138 W. Cermak Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Murray is described as a white man, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a zip-up, white hoodie and white Air Jordan shoes. He has tattoos on the his neck, back and both arms that read “Romans” and “Insane.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (312) 747-8380.