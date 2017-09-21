Missing 45-year-old woman last seen in Albany Park

Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Luz Espinoza was last seen about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of North Pulaski, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Espinoza is described as a 5-foot-2, 115-pound Hispanic woman with black and gray hair, brown eyes, medium complexion, and two missing front top teeth, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater over a black blouse with a flower pattern underneath, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.