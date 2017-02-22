Missing 59-year-old man last seen in South Shore last week

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man who was last seen last week in the South Shore neighborhood.

Robert Lee, or “Bobby,” was last seen about 10 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 6700 block of South Ridgeland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lee was described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound black man with bald head, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and tan coat, black skull cap, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Police said he has a scar in the middle of his head and wears glasses.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.