Missing 61-year-old man last seen in Chatham

Police are searching for a missing 61-year-old man who was last seen Thursday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Larry Robinson was last seen in the 8200 block of South Wentworth, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Robinson is described as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound black man with gray hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said. He has a tattoo of a basketball on his lower right arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274 or 911.